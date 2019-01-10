Montana Republican proposes state give $8M for border wall

Montana's Senate president is proposing the state give more than $8 million to help build President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the Mexican border.

At least one other state, South Dakota, is considering voicing support for Trump's wall. But Montana, which last year faced a massive budget shortfall, appears to be the first to propose spending its own money on the project.

Scott Sales, a Republican, says his proposal is a "small token" to show border security "is of vital interest to all citizens regardless of what state they live in."

House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner, a Democrat, says he'd like to see Sales focus on building Montana's infrastructure.

Trump headed to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday amid a government shutdown over the $5.7 billion he's seeking for the wall.