Mother charged after son fatally shoots daughter An arrest affidavit says a Tennessee woman has been charged with reckless homicide after her son fatally shot her daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee woman has been charged with reckless homicide after her son fatally shot her daughter with a gun she had previously taken away from him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting happened Tuesday as Tuwana Bynote's children were handling a gun, news outlets reported, citing the police report.

The affidavit says Bynote told police she knew her juvenile son had a gun for months and that she had taken it from him several times and hidden it, but he would find it. Bynote said she never removed the gun from the home.

The boy told police he unintentionally shot his sister while handing her the gun, police said. He said when his mother would take the gun, she always hid it in the same location and he would retrieve it.

The ages of the children are not listed in the affidavit. Bynote does not have an attorney listed in court records.