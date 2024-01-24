Mother's boyfriend suspected of stabbing 6-year-old Baltimore boy to death, police say

Authorities say a man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the family’s Baltimore home

FILE - Yellow crime tape blocks off an area, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. Police in Baltimore say a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death Tuesday night, Jan. 23, 2024 in his family’s southwest Baltimore home. Investigators believe his mother’s boyfriend stabbed him multiple times in the back. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was later identified as Seron O’Neal. Police said late Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody, but officials haven’t announced an arrest. They called the attack a “domestic-related stabbing.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BALTIMORE -- A man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the boy’s Baltimore home, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday in the Tuesday attack that killed Seron O’Neal, who was stabbed in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. But investigators have taken someone into custody and believe the mother’s boyfriend did it, police spokesperson Vernon Davis said in a news release.

Police didn’t specify whether the person in custody is the mother’s boyfriend or say what precipitated the attack, which they described as a “domestic-related stabbing.”