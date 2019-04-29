Multiday sentencing starts in Chicago terrorism case

  • Bymichael tarm, ap legal affairs writer
CHICAGO — Apr 29, 2019, 2:47 PM ET
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. Prosecutors and defense lawyers have recommended starkly different sentences for the 25-year-old convicted terrorist whose multi day sentencing hearing starts Monday. In Friday, April 26, 2019 court filings, prosecutors requested a 40-year prison term for Daoud, arrested in a 2012 FBI sting after trying to detonate what he believed was a real bomb by a crowded Chicago bar. The defense wants him released by 2021 or earlier, as soon as a treatment program for his mental health needs can be developed. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File)

Prosecutors have begun their presentation in a multiday sentencing hearing in Chicago focused on whether FBI agents manipulated a mentally ill teenager to participate in a terrorist plot.

Prosecutors Monday displayed social media postings by Adel Daoud expressing support for attacks against non-Muslims a year before undercover agents engaged him in a sting.

Authorities arrested Daoud in 2012 after he tried to detonate what he believed was a real bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar.

The Hillside, Illinois, man was temporarily deemed mentally unfit in 2016 after declaring Illuminati and "reptilian overlords" were after him. He entered an Alford plea in November.

The defense wants Daoud freed as soon as a mental health program can be tailored for him. Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term, saying Daoud "needed no convincing to kill."

