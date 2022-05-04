Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

Police in south-central Missouri are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri.

The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield.

Authorities removed the body Monday, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.