Nancy Mace tries to cement her hold on her US House seat in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is trying to cement her hold on her seat in a state that doesn't mind sending people back to Congress for decades.

There have been questions over whether Mace’s attention-seeking personality and brashness and willingness to buck her party's establishment could be a liability. But so far she has been embraced by her coastal 1st District.

Mace flipped the seat back to Republicans in 2020 after a stunning upset of incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham. She fought off a GOP challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump in 2022 and breezed to a surprisingly easy win — this time with Trump's backing — in the 2024 Republican primary without a runoff.

Her fellow Republicans in the South Carolina General Assembly also did her a favor by redrawing the district and sending traditional Democratic precincts in and around downtown Charleston to the state's only majority-minority district. Under the old map in 2020, Mace won less than 51% of the vote. With the new maps in 2022 she received more than 56%.

Mace's Democratic challenger as voting ends Tuesday is businessman and former International African American Museum CEO Michael Moore. His campaign has struggled to gain momentum and Mace has barely acknowledged he is in the race.

Moore said Mace is more concerned with national attention and pet causes like legalizing marijuana than helping out people in her district. She joined seven hard-right Republicans to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mace said it's her way of fighting for the voters in her eclectic district which includes centuries-old neighborhoods near Charleston and massive developments of retirees around Beaufort who have moved to South Carolina.

A win Tuesday and Mace is on her way to becoming a fixture in South Carolina's U.S. House delegation — like Democrat Jim Clyburn, who is running for a 17th term, or Republican Joe Wilson, who is seeking a 12th term.

Wilson is taking on Democrat David Robinson II in the 2nd District, which includes suburban areas around Columbia and to the west and south toward Aiken.

Robinson is a U.S. Army veteran who enlisted after the 9/11 attacks and is an advocate for missing people after his son disappeared in the desert in Arizona.

Wilson is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is the most senior member of the House Armed Services Committee. He also is remembered as the congressman who shouted “You lie!” at Barack Obama during the president's joint address to Congress about health care in 2009.

Clyburn has represented the state's 6th District since it was drawn in 1992 to have a majority of minority voters. This year, his Republican challenger is attorney Duke Buckner in the sprawling district that is bounded by areas around Charleston, Beaufort and Columbia.

Clyburn is a key member of the U.S. House's Democratic leadership and his endorsement of President Joe Biden just before the 2020 South Carolina presidential primary sparked his longtime friend's path to victory.

Perhaps no challenger has worked harder than Democrat Kathryn Harvey in the 4th District that includes Greenville and Spartanburg and has sent a Republican to Washington in every election since 1992.

Harvey has raised a surprising amount of money and traveled all over the district while U.S. Rep. William Timmons has spent most of his time outside the state campaigning for Republicans in races he thinks are more competitive as he tries to make sure the U.S. House stays in GOP control.

For the second election in a row, Timmons had to win a tough Republican primary where his opponent tried to paint him as liberal.

Harvey helps nonprofit organizations with marketing, fundraising and leadership.

South Carolina will have at least one new face in the U.S. House. Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan decided not to run for an eighth term in the 3rd District, which is the most Republican in the solidly conservative state.

Sheri Biggs is a nurse practitioner and Air National Guard officer and if she wins Tuesday, she will be only the second Republican woman to head to Congress from South Carolina, following Mace.

Her opponents are Sherwin-Williams paint store manager and Democrat Byron Best from Greenwood, and Michael Bedenbaugh of the Alliance Party.

The district in the northwest corner of the state contains several small population centers.

U.S. Rep. Russel Fry is seeking a second term in the 7th District that stretches from Myrtle Beach to Florence in the northeast part of the state. Fry knocked off an incumbent Republican in 2022 who voted to impeach Trump.

Fry's challenger is teacher Mal Hyman, who calls himself an independent Democrat.

And in the 5th District, Republican U.S. Rep Ralph Norman is seeking a fourth full term. The district runs from Rock Hill in the Charlotte, North Carolina, suburbs south and east to Sumter.

The real estate developer is taking on Democrat Evangeline Hundley, who also has worked in real estate and construction.