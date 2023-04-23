NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’

Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday

NEW YORK -- Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company."

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said.

Shell has led NBCUniversal since 2020. He has been with the company since 2004.

Comcast made no mention of who will succeed Shell.