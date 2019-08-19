NC man dies 7 years after he's found innocent, released

A North Carolina man who was released from prison after serving 17 years for a murder he didn't commit has died.

The co-director of Duke University's Wrongful Convictions Clinic confirmed that LaMonte Armstrong died Thursday. Co-director Theresa Newman said in email to The Associated Press on Monday that the 69-year-old Armstrong was a "terrifically warm, funny, loving friend."

She said he died of pancreatic cancer.

The clinic uncovered evidence that resulted in Armstrong's release in 2012. He had been convicted the 1988 killing of North Carolina A&T State University professor Ernestine Compton.

In 2013, Armstrong was issued a state "pardon of innocence" and paid $750,000. He later won $6.42 million from the city of Greensboro.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Burlington.