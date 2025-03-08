New Jersey police officer killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting, authorities say

A Newark, New Jersey, police officer has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting

NEWARK, N.J. -- One Newark, New Jersey, police officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday evening, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that two Newark police officers were shot around 6:37 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret.

The officers were taken to University Hospital in Newark and one was critically injured, the office said, noting the shooting remains under investigation.

They officers were shot in the line of duty, Robert W. Fox, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police-New Jersey State Lodge, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"One Officer has made the ultimate sacrifice, and the other is receiving treatment for their wounds at the time of this release," the statement said.