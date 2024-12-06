New Mexico seeks record $47.8M fine for excess air pollution by natural gas processor

New Mexico environmental regulators have issued a $47.8 million fine on allegations of excess air pollution at a natural gas processing facility in a prolific oil production region

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico environmental regulators on Friday issued a $47.8 million fine on allegations of excess air pollution at a natural gas processing facility in a prolific oil production region near the Texas state line.

The state Environment Department issued the sanctions including a cease and desist order against Houston-based Targa Resources at its processing plant near Jal, New Mexico, alleging permit violations and excess emissions of gases known to cause respiratory issues or contribute to climate change including ozone-producing pollutants.

Representatives for Targa could not immediately be reached for comment. Regulators say Targa has 30 days to respond and comply or request a hearing with the agency secretary.

Regulators also have ordered a series of corrective actions and improvements to the facilities that process gas for transmission by pipeline.

The sanctions are based on allegations of two permit violations, late reporting of emissions and an incomplete requirement for a root cause analysis of excess pollution.

The proposed air-pollution fine against Targa would be the largest in state history by the Environment Department, if upheld. The case also was referred to federal regulators.

Separately, the New Mexico Court of Appeals last month upheld regulations aimed at cracking down on air pollution in one of the nation’s top-producing oil and gas states.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has advanced new restrictions on ozone-precursor pollutants along with regulations to limit methane emissions in its efforts to combat climate change and meet federal clean air standards.