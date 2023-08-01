News anchor carried the secret of her mother's murder as Vermont police investigated

Vermont State Police say the death of a Connecticut television news anchor’s mother last winter is being investigated as a homicide

WINDHAM, Vt. -- The death of a Connecticut television news anchor's mother last winter is being investigated as a homicide, Vermont State Police said.

Law enforcement officials initially believed Claudia M. Voight, 73, of Windham, died in her home from a medical event on Feb. 20, but later determined she died from neck compression that was detectable only during an autopsy, police said Monday.

Law enforcement officials delayed releasing the April conclusion that her death was a homicide to protect the investigation. There has been no arrest.

Voight is the mother of NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight, who posted on social media that she'd been carrying a “painful secret.”

“This has broken me and changed me. But I am my mother’s daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her,” she wrote.