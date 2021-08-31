NJ police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning

Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a 19-year-old

August 31, 2021, 1:50 PM
2 min read

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a 19-year-old, one of four lifeguards hit by the bolt.

Keith Pinto, of Toms River, was among eight people who were hit by lightning Monday afternoon in Berkeley Township.

The others were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The strike happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park, just south of Seaside Park.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

On Aug. 20, 16-year-old lifeguard Norman Inferrera III died a day after an accident in Cape May, on New Jersey’s southern tip. A lifeboat he was rowing was struck by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

The line-of-duty deaths were extremely unusual for lifeguards, according to Tom Gill, a spokesperson for the U.S. Lifesaving Association. He said the two New Jersey deaths in less than two weeks were just the second and third he can recall in the last 30 to 40 years.

“This just doesn't happen,” Gill said. “For two fatalities in such a short time frame in the same general area, this is a tragedy beyond measure.”

Berkeley’s beaches are closed to swimming through Thursday as crisis counseling is made available to lifeguards and beach staff. People will be allowed to sit on the beach and sunbathe.

Police said an investigation is continuing.

———

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Top Stories

Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Doctors beg people to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up

Aug 30, 10:33 PM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden to defend US military withdrawal

1 hour ago

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial begins

Aug 31, 6:23 AM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Top Stories

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 8:24 AM

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Unresponsive lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants leaves cases at a standstill: Prosecutors

Aug 31, 6:27 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events