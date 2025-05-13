North Carolina justice sworn in after long battle over result

North Carolina Democratic Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs has been sworn in to a new term after her Republican rival challenged the results over six months

Allison Riggs swears in for her seat on the state Supreme Court as her husband Bryan Everly stands beside her and Associate Justice Anita Earls reads Riggs' oath in the old Capitol building's House chamber in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

Allison Riggs swears in for her seat on the state Supreme Court as her husband Bryan Everly stands beside her and Associate Justice Anita Earls reads Riggs' oath in the old Capitol building's House chamber in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

Allison Riggs swears in for her seat on the state Supreme Court as her husband Bryan Everly stands beside her and Associate Justice Anita Earls reads Riggs' oath in the old Capitol building's House chamber in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

Allison Riggs swears in for her seat on the state Supreme Court as her husband Bryan Everly stands beside her and Associate Justice Anita Earls reads Riggs' oath in the old Capitol building's House chamber in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Makiya Seminera)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs was sworn in to a new term on Tuesday after the Democrat won a monthslong fight against her Republican rival’s challenges to thousands of ballots.

The State Board of Elections on Tuesday issued an election certificate to Riggs based on a 734-vote victory over GOP rival Jefferson Griffin from over 5.5 million ballots cast. The board was complying with a federal judge's order last week against Griffin, who conceded rather than appeal.

Associate Justice Anita Earls, the other Democrat on the seven-member court, delivered the oath to Riggs at the old Capitol building. While The Associated Press declared over 4,800 winners in the 2024 general election, the Supreme Court election was the last nationally that was undecided.

"Thank you for your trust and unwavering support," Riggs told family and supporters after she was sworn in to an eight-year term. "You chose a path forward where power stays in the hands of the people, not politicians."

The victory builds Democratic hopes that they can take over the highest court in the ninth-largest state later this decade. Earls is seeking reelection in 2026. The conservative majority in place since early 2023 has issued opinions favoring Republicans on redistricting, photo voter identification and even this race.

After two recounts, the result remained in the air for months, as Griffin protested the eligibility of over 65,000 ballots. Court decisions whittled the potential ballots at issue down to roughly 7,000.

Riggs' Democratic allies said Griffin and the state Republican Party were trying to overturn a fair and legal election by removing legally-cast ballots. Some of Griffin's challenges only applied to a handful of Democratic-leaning counties.

The State Board of Elections dismissed Griffin's protests in December.

But by April state appeals courts — including the high court — ruled against counting votes from people who never lived in North Carolina but whose parents had. And they declared ballots ineligible if they were cast by military and overseas voters who didn’t provide copies of photo identification or an ID exception form.

A Republican majority of justices said that those people who cast ballots without an ID or form — perhaps several thousand — should have 30 days to provide additional information so their choices could still count.

Riggs, who recused herself from her court's deliberations, went to federal court to block these decisions. U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, an appointee of President Donald Trump, sided with Riggs on May 5, agreeing the ”retroactive invalidation” of ballots cast by military and overseas voters would violate the due process rights of voters. And Myers wrote the lack of a process for people mistakenly declared nonresidents also was unconstitutional.

Griffin's challenges in part had been about “making sure that every legal vote in an election is counted,” he said last Wednesday as he announced he wouldn’t appeal.

Republican officials contend the six-month challenge brought to light errors by the State Board of Elections that threatened election integrity. But many voters whose ballots were challenged saw Griffin's efforts as a disturbing attempt to steal an election.

Myers’ order, however, did not invalidate for future North Carolina elections the state courts' decisions on military and overseas voters who don't provide ID information as well as those who have never been residents in the state. They can vote in North Carolina elections for federal offices only, the State Board of Elections said this week.

Riggs' term lasts through late 2032. Griffin remains a state Court of Appeals judge.

__

Associated Press writer Makiya Seminera contributed to this report.