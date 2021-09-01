1 student injured in shooting at North Carolina high school

Authorities say one student has been injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school

September 1, 2021, 6:17 PM
2 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One student was injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said.

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was on lockdown after the shooting but all other students were safe, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christina Howell. Howell said the department was “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from campus. Students and parents could be seen walking toward a nearby shopping center.

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on the campus.

“You see stuff like this in the media,” said Johnson, whose son was still at the school awaiting transportation to a pickup point. “It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever.”

The city tweeted that parents should not respond to the school but go to a nearby grocery store and await further instructions for picking up students.

The sheriff's office said other schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution but no other shootings or injuries had been reported.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident, according to the agency’s Charlotte office.

Top Stories

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

13 minutes ago

1 student hurt from shooting on high school campus

32 minutes ago

Wildfire moves closer to resort town, prompts more evacuations

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

GOP struggles for united Afghanistan messaging: The Note

Sep 01, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

GOP struggles for united Afghanistan messaging: The Note

Sep 01, 6:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

Texas' controversial abortion ban takes effect

Sep 01, 7:24 AM

Rev. Jesse Jackson battles COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:26 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events