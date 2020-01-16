A look at some notable cases of caregivers killing patients A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children is one of numerous caregivers sent to prison for the deaths of patients

A former Texas nurse suspected in the killing of dozens of children pleaded guilty Thursday to the 1981 death of an 11-month-old and received a life sentence. Genene Jones, 69, was sent to prison in 1984 after being convicted for the death of one child and for giving an overdose to another.

Here's a look at other notable cases of caregivers killing patients:

NIELS HOEGEL — The former nurse who liked to put patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them was found guilty in Germany last year in the deaths of 85 patients and sentenced to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.

DONALD HARVEY — The former nurse's aide dubbed the “Angel of Death” confessed in 1987 to killing 37 people, most of them hospital patients, over the span of two decades in Ohio and Kentucky. He was given multiple life sentences and died in 2017 after being attacked by a fellow inmate.

CHARLES CULLEN — The former nurse was sentenced to a life in prison in 2006 after admitting to killing 29 hospital and nursing home patients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

BRIAN ROSENFELD — The former nurse was sentenced to life in prison in Florida after pleading guilty in 1992 to killing three elderly patients with lethal drug overdoses. Court documents showed that although he was charged in only three deaths, a former cellmate told investigators he admitted killing as many as 23 patients.

ROBERT DIAZ — The former coronary-care nurse was convicted in 1984 of killing 12 elderly patients in California with lethal doses of heart drugs.

ELIZABETH WETTLAUFER — The former nurse in Canada is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to killing eight nursing home residents with insulin overdoses and trying to kill four others.

KIMBERLY SAENZ — The former East Texas nurse was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012 for killing five dialysis patients by injecting them with bleach. The licensed vocational nurse was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of patients at the clinic where she worked.