NTSB: Firm tied to collapsed Miami bridge wasn't qualified

Federal transportation officials say the firm charged with reviewing the design of a Miami university bridge that collapsed last year and killed six people was not properly qualified by the state.

The National Transportation Safety Board released nearly 6,300 pages of reports Tuesday examining the role of each contractor in the construction of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed March 15, 2018.

NTSB says the Florida Department of Transportation listed the company Louis Berger Group, Inc. on its records as prequalified to evaluate that type of bridge. FDOT told investigators it was a "technical error" on its website, as the company was not qualified.

A Federal Highway Administration assessment found that designer FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc. "made significant errors," leading to cracking that wasn't properly addressed.