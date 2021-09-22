Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma

September 22, 2021, 2:46 PM
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.

Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators.

Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hayes is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit, claiming Irwin Jacobs' actions were injurious to her health and “constituted willful, wanton and malicious conduct.”

Jacobs family lawyer Steven Sitek called the lawsuit “a grotesque betrayal” by a once trusted caregiver who was treated like family. Sitek plans to seek dismissal of the lawsuit, the Star Tribune reported.

“This is simply the latest baseless effort to extort the Jacobs family and Irwin’s estate,” Sitek said in a statement. “Ms. Hayes threatened to publicly file her lawsuit filled with unnecessarily lurid and sensationalized details unless the estate paid her $12.5 million."

Hayes' attorney, Brian Stofferahn said Hayes has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder by two doctors and has been unable to work since the incident.

Stofferahn declined to comment on whether Hayes had asked for $12.5 million, but said there has been a demand against the insurance company.

"And hopefully at some point (the company) will make a good-faith offer. And they have not to date,” he said.

Top Stories

COVID-19 live updates: 3 states account for about one-third of last week's deaths

1 hour ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

36 minutes ago

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

10 minutes ago

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events