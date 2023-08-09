NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration

A employee of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum watches as a crew prepares to lift the British Airways Concorde the museum's deck, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft — 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from Heathrow to JFK. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK -- The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.

After welcoming museum visitors for nearly two decades, the needle-nosed jet will once again be out of commission until the spring of 2024, the Intrepid said in a news release.

The only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew, the Concorde cruised at twice the speed of sound. A one-way ticket cost $6,000 in 2003.

A crane lifted the Intrepid's Concorde onto a barge Wednesday for a very subsonic passage to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be stripped down, sanded and repainted.

“We are stewards of some of the most important artifacts of the 20th and 21st centuries, and with that comes the responsibility to preserve, protect and perpetuate these icons for generations to come,” said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum.

She said the restoration "will ultimately allow us to present this awe-inspiring technological marvel and continue to tell the stories behind it for the foreseeable future.”