Off-duty deputies shoot man they say tried to rob them

Investigators say a Florida man was shot by two off-duty sheriff's deputies he tried to rob after posting a fake advertisement offering jet skis for sale.

The Daily Commercial reports the Hernando County deputies went to a Wildwood home Sunday in civilian clothes after seeing the ad and were met by 19-year-old Terrance Jones Jr.

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputies say Jones pulled a gun to rob them and refused to drop it after they identified themselves and pulled their guns. They say Jones fired shots and they shot him in the leg.

The homeowner told Sumter County investigators he didn't recognize Jones and had not put the jet skis up for sale.

Jones is charged with robbery, assault and other felonies and is being held without bail. Jail records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

