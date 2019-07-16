Ex-officer who fatally shot 911 caller appeals convictions

Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 about a possible assault have filed an appeal.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

In their appeal filed Tuesday, Noor's attorneys said they expect to raise several issues. They plan to argue that the judge erred by allowing charges not supported by probable cause to go to a jury, allowing prosecutorial misconduct, limiting Noor's right to present a complete defense and improperly instructing the jury on the third-degree murder count.

Noor has been moved to an out-of-state prison for his own safety but his location has not been disclosed.