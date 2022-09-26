Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri

Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri

OZARK, Mo. -- Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an Ozark police officer tried to stop a car early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired but the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the car but relayed information to other officers.

The dead were identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri.

The car was later seen near Highlandville in Christian County and a pursuit began when the driver did not stop. After the vehicle attempted to run over a deputy, a Christian County sheriff's deputy performed a maneuver that forced the vehicle to stop, according to the statement.

The man and woman in the car did not comply with commands and Shafer brandished a weapon, prompting officers from the Christian County Sheriff's office and Nixa and Ozark police departments to fire, killing Shafer and Bailey, according to the statement.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing. No further information was available Monday.