2 officers shot, wounded at Michigan apartment complex

Two police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday as they investigated a reported assault at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan, authorities said.

Both officers were shot in the legs as they arrived at the complex about 9 a.m., Monroe Police Chief Charles McCormick said. The officers returned fire, striking a male resident.

State police are investigating the shooting.

McCormick said the officers were responding to a call about an assault involving a man working at the complex and the resident, who had a holstered handgun.

Jona Feketia, another resident, said maintenance staff told her a worker had gone to the man’s apartment to do some type of spraying.

“They had to do the work order ... the guy started acting a little strange,” Feketia told reporters. “He does carry a weapon. They came out and called the police.”

One of the officers has been released from a hospital, according to McCormick.

The second officer and the suspect are still being treated. No information has been released about their conditions.

One of the officers is a supervisor with more than 17 years at the police department. The other has about three or four years with Monroe police.

“It’s a call you never want to get,” McCormick said of receiving notification about the officers being shot. “Thankfully, they’re all going home. Bad things happen everywhere, unfortunately.”

A nearby school temporarily was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.