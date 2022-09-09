Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

A spokesman for a northeastern Maryland sheriff’s office says deputies called to a home for a report of a shooting have found five bodies

ByThe Associated Press
September 9, 2022, 11:56 AM

ELK MILLS, Md. -- Sheriff's deputies called to a northeastern Maryland home Friday morning for a report of a shooting found five bodies, an official said.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line, The Cecil Whig reported.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

“We got a call indicating multiple people were shot,” he said, adding that investigators were still inside the house.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events