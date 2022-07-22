Official: Tree falls on Alabama home in storm, 2 dead

Authorities say a large tree crashed into a home in Birmingham, Alabama, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A large tree toppled into a home in the Alabama city of Birmingham during passing storms Thursday, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people, authorities said.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home off Interstate 59/20 in that city, a fire official told local news outlets.

Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told al.com that emergency responders arrived to find a massive tree had smashed into the brick home. He said two children, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old infant, were pronounced dead and an 11-year-old child suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said a woman was taken to a hospital, and rescuers were working amid the debris to extricate another woman from the home Thursday evening. Their conditions and identities were not immediately disclosed.