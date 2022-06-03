Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire

Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire

ByThe Associated Press
June 03, 2022, 12:24 AM

DALLAS -- Officials: Fugitive who escaped from prison bus killed by law enforcement south of San Antonio after exchanging gunfire.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events