Officials: Georgia deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding woman Authorities say a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife

ATHENS, Ga. -- Authorities said a woman who was armed with a knife and a blow torch was fatally shot by deputies in Georgia after she charged at them with the knife.

The sheriff's office said responding deputies also used a stun gun on the woman when she charged at them.

Deputies attempted CPR on the woman after the shooting, but she died at the scene. Authorities have not revealed her identity.

No deputies were injured. A man who was involved in the domestic incident sustained minor injuries before the deputies arrived at the scene, the post said.

Authorities did not immediately release the races of those involved.