Officials: Parents of suspect among 7 killed in Tennessee

Officials say the seven people killed in two homes in rural Tennessee included the parents of the suspect and other relatives.

Law enforcement officials arrested 25-year-old Michael Cummins on Saturday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch called the scenes "horrific" and "gruesome."

On Monday, TBI identified those killed as David Carl and Clara Jane Cummins, the suspect's parents; Charles Edward Hosale, his uncle; Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, whose relationship to him isn't clear; Rachel's 12-year-old daughter, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee; and Rachel's mother, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols. Another victim, Shirley B. Fehrle, was found in a separate home and has no known relationship to Cummins.

An eighth victim, another relative, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

This story has corrected the spelling of Clara Jane Cummins' last name.