Officials identify officers in fatal Richfield shooting

Authorities have released the names of five officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota man who livestreamed the final moments of his life.

Brian Quinones was shot Sept. 7 after leading police on a chase that started in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina and ended in Richfield.

Authorities have said Quinones got out of his car and confronted officers with a knife before he was shot. His brother said afterward that Quinones had been having suicidal thoughts. While he was driving, he livestreamed himself on .

Five officers are on paid administrative leave. They are: Nicholas Pedersen and Benjamin Wenande, who have both been with the Edina Police Department for four years; and Joseph Carroll, Dylan Schultz and Macabe Stariha, who have been Richfield police officers for four, three and two years respectively.