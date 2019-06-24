Officials say police shooting suspect smashed head in cell

  • Bydon thompson, associated press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jun 24, 2019, 1:14 PM ET
In this undated photo released by the Sacramento Police Department is Officer Tara O Sullivan. Sacramento police says the officer killed Wednesday, June 19, 2019, during a domestic violence call entered their academy in May 2018 and graduated seven The Associated Press
In this undated photo released by the Sacramento Police Department is Officer Tara O' Sullivan. Sacramento police says the officer killed Wednesday, June 19, 2019, during a domestic violence call entered their academy in May 2018 and graduated seven months later, in December. The Sacramento Department said in a statement Thursday, June 20, 2019 that Officer Tara O'Sullivan was initially hired in January 2018 as a community service officer. (Sacramento Police Department via AP)

Authorities say a man charged with killing a California police officer is under an around-the-clock psychiatric watch after officials say he injured himself in his cell.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said Monday that 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos smashed his head against a bed frame Sunday morning. He was treated at a hospital but returned to the jail 12 hours later.

Prosecutors still expect him to have his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

He faces a murder charge that could bring him the death penalty in last Wednesday's killing of rookie Sacramento police Officer Tara O'Sullivan. He's also charged with attempting to murder her training officer.

The sergeant says deputies stopped Ramos from harming himself further. He's now in a barren cell in a psychiatric wing of the jail.