Officials with utility view damage of deadly California fire

Top officials with the utility behind the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century quietly toured the burned remains of a Northern California town Friday.

The Nov. 8 Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, incinerating about 14,000 homes and killing 85. State investigators last month blamed the fire on faulty Pacific Gas & Electric Co. equipment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that company officials did not speak to the press. The group drove through a wildfire ravaged neighborhood and stopped at a site where an elementary school once stood.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, the judge overseeing the company's probation from an earlier incident, ordered PG&E's board, chief executive and other leaders to witness the damage in person.

Alsup joined them on the trip.