Ohio Air Force base investigates report of shooter on campus

Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been put on lockdown to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus

September 10, 2021, 3:22 AM
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was put on lockdown Thursday night to investigate reports of a shooter on the campus, according to the airbase.

The 88th Airbase Wing tweeted at about 10 p.m. that security was searching a building. Emergency crews were also responding to the reports at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

“All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action," the airbase said in a follow-up tweet.

The lockdown was announced over loudspeakers at the base, which is just east of Dayton, Ohio.

The airbase said it would provide more information when it's available.

