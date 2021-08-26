Oklahoma man at center of tribal sovereignty case sentenced

A member of the Seminole Nation in Oklahoma whose case led to a landmark decision on criminal jurisdiction in tribal lands has been sentenced to life in a federal prison for sexual abuse of a child

August 26, 2021, 3:25 PM
2 min read

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A member of the Seminole Nation in Oklahoma whose case led to a landmark decision on criminal jurisdiction in tribal lands has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Federal prosecutors in Muskogee announced late Wednesday that Jimcy McGirt, 72, was sentenced to life in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country.

McGirt was originally convicted in a state court and sentenced to 500 years in prison in 1997 for the assaults that occurred on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that the tribe’s reservation had never been disestablished and either federal courts or tribal nations have jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans on tribal land, not the state.

He was subsequently charged in federal court in Muskogee, where a federal jury convicted him in November of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child. The victim, now in her late 20s, testified in his case.

“The sentences imposed today are the culmination of many hours of investigation, case preparation, legal research and case presentation by Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah McAmis and Courtney Jordan,” acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson said in a statement.

McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, said McGirt planned to appeal his conviction.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: 3 US service members wounded in explosion outside Kabul airport

3 minutes ago

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

How COVID-19 vaccines work

Dec 10, 3:03 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Aug 25, 4:56 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Aug 24, 7:59 AM

Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Aug 25, 4:56 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Texas hospitals overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases

Aug 24, 7:59 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events