Oklahoma man jailed after football watch party turns deadly

Authorities say a man who was asked to leave a college football watch party in Oklahoma after making unwanted sexual advances toward several woman rammed several people with his truck, killing one person and severely injuring another

Clinton Cottom, 35, was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Jail records do not indicate if Cottom has an attorney, and formal charges have not been filed.

Cottom crashed a neighbor’s party just west of Claremore to watch Saturday night's rivalry game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, Walton said. He said that after Cottom was asked to leave, he returned in a large pickup truck, which he smashed into several vehicles in the driveway. He pinned a man against the house, breaking his pelvis, Walton said.

After crashing into another vehicle, Walton said Cottom's truck overturned, pinning and killing a woman beneath it.