Oklahoma pushes back 7 executions due to notice requirement

The Oklahoma attorney general’s office has asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death row inmates based on requirements to give a 35-day notice before any execution

September 8, 2021, 7:20 PM
2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma attorney general's office has asked the state's Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death row inmates based on requirements to give a 35-day notice before any execution.

Attorney General John O’Connor asked the court in a brief filed Friday to schedule John Marion Grant’s execution for Oct. 28 or Nov. 18. Six other executions would be set at three-week intervals to allow for potential clemency hearings, according to The Oklahoman.

O’Connor said the originally requested date of Aug. 25 for Grant would have allowed for compliance with the 35-day requirement, but the appeals court did not respond.

O'Connor also asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates for James Coddington, Donald Grant, Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Gilbert Postelle and Bigler Stouffer.

He filed motions after a U.S. district judge ruled that six death row inmates were eligible since they had not identified an alternative method in an ongoing constitutional challenge to the state’s protocols for lethal injection.

Attorneys for the inmates have challenged O’Connor’s request for dates on numerous grounds, including that issues remain unresolved regarding the drug used as a sedative during the lethal injection process.

Top Stories

State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue

Sep 07, 7:04 AM

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

2 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: Judge allows Florida school districts to keep mandating masks

1 hour ago

Texas governor signs GOP-backed 'election integrity' bill into law

Sep 07, 4:22 PM

Idaho patients in hospital halls amid COVID rationed care

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Big lie' brings ever-bigger consequences: The Note

Sep 08, 6:02 AM

Texas governor signs GOP-backed 'election integrity' bill into law

Sep 07, 4:22 PM

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Sep 08, 11:23 AM

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

2 hours ago

Idaho patients in hospital halls amid COVID rationed care

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Big lie' brings ever-bigger consequences: The Note

Sep 08, 6:02 AM

Texas governor signs GOP-backed 'election integrity' bill into law

Sep 07, 4:22 PM

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Sep 08, 11:23 AM

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

2 hours ago

Idaho patients in hospital halls amid COVID rationed care

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Big lie' brings ever-bigger consequences: The Note

Sep 08, 6:02 AM

Texas governor signs GOP-backed 'election integrity' bill into law

Sep 07, 4:22 PM

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Sep 08, 11:23 AM

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue

Sep 07, 7:04 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events