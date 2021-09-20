Oklahoma's 1st executions set since '15 include Julius Jones

Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps

September 20, 2021, 7:50 PM
2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma scheduled its first executions Monday since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list seven executions is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 slaying of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, who was shot in front of his family during a carjacking. The court set the date despite a Sept. 13 recommendation by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board that Jones' death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

The recommendation has received no decision by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who must make the final decision.

Jones' case was featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.” That drew the attention of reality television star Kim Kardashian West and numerous professional athletes with ties to Oklahoma, who appealed for clemency.

Jones, 41, has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the killing.

Oklahoma once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation, but executions were put on hold following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered. One inmate was executed with an unapproved drug and a second inmate was just moments away from being led to the death chamber before prison officials realized the same wrong drug had been delivered for his execution.

Top Stories

911 caller claimed he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito: Live updates

8 minutes ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

41 minutes ago

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 6:44 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

1 hour ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

40 minutes ago

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

1 hour ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

40 minutes ago

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events