Older Florida couple found slain in their home; police believe killer stole their car

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida police are seeking the public's help in finding a car stolen from an older couple who were found shot to death in their home.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday reissued an all-points bulletin for a red 2014 Ford Fusion that belonged to Major Melvin, 89, and his 87-year-old wife, Claudette, who were found slain last Friday. The car's Florida license plate is LTDQ16.

Police believe the killer stole the car but have released few details about the shooting. The couple's daughter, Tonya Mitchell, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that detectives told her that the killer entered through the front door, which she found odd.

Mitchell said her parents always kept the front door locked and had visitors enter through the back door. Also, her father was shot while he was sleeping on the living room couch, and it appears her mother was shot as she came out of the bedroom in response, she said.

She said her parents cared for her brother, who has special needs and was in the house. He was unharmed but has been unable to provide any information, she said.

She said only the car appears to have been stolen — her mother's purse, the couple's cellphones and other valuables weren't touched.

Mitchell, who was at home in North Carolina when the slayings happened, said her parents had no enemies, and she cannot think of any reason someone would kill them.

“It’s like a damn hit,” Mitchell told the newspaper. “It sounds like something on TV. Who would want to kill them? My parents never did anything to nobody.”

A police spokesperson said in a statement Thursday the department could not confirm any details.

Mitchell did not return a call from The Associated Press on Thursday.