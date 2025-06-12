Oregon wildfire prompts evacuations and closes interstate in Columbia River Gorge

A wildfire in Oregon has prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of homes and the closure of nearly 20 miles of an interstate in the Columbia River Gorge

A photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation shows a wildfire burning in the median of Interstate 84 as the blaze shut down the highway between Hood River and The Dalles, in Ore. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Oregon Department of Transportation via AP)

THE DALLES, Ore. -- A wildfire in Oregon prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for hundreds of homes and to close nearly 20 miles (32 kilometers) of an interstate in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday.

Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act for the Rowena Fire, allowing the state fire marshal agency to mobilize resources, it said in a statement.

The agency said it was mobilizing an incident management team and six structural task forces, with three responding Wednesday night and the other three arriving early Thursday.

“This early season conflagration should come as a reminder to Oregonians to be ready for wildfire,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Interstate 84 was closed between Hood River and The Dalles. Hood River, a popular tourist destination about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Portland, is home to some 8,000 people, and more than 15,000 people live in The Dalles farther east.

Residents of more than 700 homes were ordered to evacuate in an area stretching northwest of The Dalles along I-84 and farther inland, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of more than 1,300 homes were told to prepare to leave, including in part of the town’s northern end.

A middle school in The Dalles was set up as a temporary shelter, while the county fairgrounds opened as a shelter for livestock and horses, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos shared by the transportation department showed flames burning alongside and in the median of I-84 as wind gusts fanned the smoke. A water helicopter and a plane dropping fire retardant helped fight the fire, which broke out Wednesday.

Department spokesperson David House said in an email that the interstate will be closed indefinitely “due not only to the wildfires but also due to the extreme danger of driving in smoke.”

Washington state's transportation department said a separate brush fire resulted in the closure of 8 miles (13 kilometers) of State Route 14, which also runs along the Columbia River.

Authorities urged people traveling in the area to use alternate routes.