Panama's president denies making a deal that US ships can transit the canal for free

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, Frank Alexis Abrego, Panama's Minister of Public Security, center, and Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, watch as people board a repatriation flight bound for Colombia at Albrook Airport in Panama City, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

Mulino said he had told U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday that he could neither set the fees to transit the canal nor exempt anyone from them and that he was surprised by the U.S. State Department’s statement suggesting otherwise late Wednesday.

“I completely reject that statement yesterday,” Mulino said during his weekly press conference, adding that he had asked Panama’s ambassador in Washington to dispute the State Department’s statement.

On Wednesday evening, the U.S. State Department said via X that “U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year.” The department had no immediate comment Thursday on Mulino's remarks.

The differing versions came just days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Mulino and canal administrators and visited the critical trade route.

Rubio had carried a message from U.S. President Donald Trump that China’s influence at the canal was unacceptable.

Rubio had told Mulino that Trump believed that China’s presence in the canal area may violate a treaty that led the United States to turn the waterway over to Panama in 1999. That treaty calls for the permanent neutrality of the American-built canal.

Canal administrators said they were open to discussing giving U.S. warships priority in crossing the canal, but did not say they had considered waiving fees.