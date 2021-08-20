Parents jailed after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who drowned in the Florida Everglades after a car wreck have been arrested

August 20, 2021, 3:10 PM
2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was thrown into the Florida Everglades and drowned when his family's pickup truck blew a tire last year have been charged in his death.

Marc Dorizar faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, while he and his children's mother, Charline Coriolan, are charged with numerous counts of child abuse and neglect for the Sept. 3 crash.

Dorizar, 34, was driving Coriolan, 32, their four children ages 1 to 10 and another adult on Alligator Alley, the toll road that cuts through the Everglades, connecting Florida's east and west coasts.

The Florida Highway Patrol says surveillance photos taken at a toll plaza show that 1-year-old Marvens Dorizar was sitting on his mother's lap and the other three children and other adult were in the pickup's bed, also not secured. As they approached Fort Lauderdale less than an hour later, the pickup blew a tire and Dorizar lost control.

The truck went off the highway and barreled through a fence, overturning. It took rescuers two hours to find Marvens' body in the swamp. The other children were injured.

The FHP says Dorizar knew the tire was unsafe but drove anyway.

Dorizar and Coriolan were arrested near Tampa on Tuesday. They were being held without bail Friday pending their transfer to Broward County. Jail records do not show if they have attorneys and it could not be determined who has custody of their other children.

Top Stories

On Location: August 20, 2021

1 hour ago

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden to address nation as pressure builds to speed evacuations

5 minutes ago

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

39 minutes ago

Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

Aug 19, 3:28 PM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Patients lie on floor of COVID treatment site

Aug 20, 6:50 AM

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

Bomb suspect surrenders outside Capitol

Aug 19, 6:04 PM

Afghanistan’s collapse explained by Martha Raddatz

Aug 18, 9:15 PM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Patients lie on floor of COVID treatment site

Aug 20, 6:50 AM

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

Afghanistan’s collapse explained by Martha Raddatz

Aug 18, 9:15 PM

Bomb suspect surrenders outside Capitol

Aug 19, 6:04 PM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

Patients lie on floor of COVID treatment site

Aug 20, 6:50 AM

Bomb suspect surrenders outside Capitol

Aug 19, 6:04 PM

American Airlines extends alcohol bans until 2022

Aug 19, 7:54 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events