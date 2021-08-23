Park Police officers seek immunity from manslaughter charge

Lawyers for two U.S. Park Police officers are hoping to persuade a federal judge their clients have immunity from local prosecutors’ efforts to charge them with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist in 2017

August 23, 2021, 11:12 AM
1 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Lawyers for two U.S. Park Police officers are hoping to persuade a federal judge their clients have immunity from local prosecutors' efforts to charge them with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist in 2017.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria in the case against officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya. The two shot and killed 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the nation's capital.

After a two-year investigation, federal prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges. A Fairfax County prosecutor then obtained indictments against the pair for involuntary manslaughter, but lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya say their status as federal officers gives them immunity from local prosecution.

State and local prosecutors pursuing the manslaughter charge say the immunity does not apply when the officers' actions in pursuing and shooting Ghaisar were improper and extended beyond their reasonable roles as police officers.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban warns US withdrawal deadline is 'a red line'

31 minutes ago

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

Henri live updates: Flash flood watches remain for 8 states as storm brings more rain

1 hour ago

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

2 hours ago

Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

Aug 22, 1:33 PM

Dozens missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee

1 hour ago

FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Aug 22, 9:34 PM

Top Stories

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

Aug 22, 1:33 PM

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, officials say

2 hours ago

Dozens missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee

1 hour ago

FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

Aug 22, 9:34 PM

Top Stories

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before your turn

Aug 21, 11:16 AM

22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 6:44 PM

Biden promises rapid storm response

Aug 22, 5:42 PM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events