Pastor, radio host charged with sexual battery on child

A popular Christian radio show host is being held without bail in Florida on allegations that he sexually abused a child numerous times over five years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 59-year-old Bryan Fulwider was arrested Wednesday. A warrant says he faces 30 counts of sexual battery of a person younger than 18 by a person in position of custodial authority.

A Winter Park police statement says a person told investigators Tuesday the abuse happened repeatedly from 2005 to 2010, when Fulwider was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider’s attorney, Jacob V. Stuart Jr., says his client vehemently denies the allegations and has committed no crime.

Along with a rabbi and an imam, Fulwider co-hosts “Friends Talking Faith,” broadcast weekly on WMFE.

