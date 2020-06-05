Seven people found dead inside burning house in Alabama Deputies in Alabama who were responding to a call about a shots being fired in early Friday found seven people dead inside a house on fire

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. -- Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama early Friday found seven people dead inside a home and the house on fire, news outlets reported.

Morgan County deputies were able to put out the fire before firefighters got to the scene, and that’s when they found seven adults dead in the house, according to WHNT-TV.

“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY.

The deaths will be investigated as homicides, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook pos t Friday. The post says there are no suspects in custody but there's also no further threat at the scene.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots, WAAY reported. Investigators said a dog at the house was also found dead, the station reported.