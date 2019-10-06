4 people killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar

Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were fatally wounded inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.