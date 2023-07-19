One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

Authorities say one person is dead and two others are wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

MIAMI -- One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Officials didn't immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.