Police: Hospital shooting suspect captured; 2 officers shot

Police in Philadelphia say the suspect in a shooting inside a hospital ran away from the scene but was captured after a shootout with officers

October 4, 2021, 6:45 AM
PHILADELPHIA -- A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, the suspect fled the scene, and then two officers and the suspect were wounded in a shootout, police told news outlets.

The initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Authorities located the suspect a short time later and a shootout erupted. Police told the news outlets that two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers' injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

The person shot at the hospital was later pronounced dead, WPVI-TV reported.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach a hospital spokesperson for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

