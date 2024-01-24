A Philadelphia-area woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police say videos she posted show her torturing and killing animals live on the internet

Philadelphia-area woman charged with torturing and killing animals live on the internet

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- A Philadelphia-area woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police allege videos she posted show her torturing and killing animals while soliciting encouragement on social media.

Anigar Monsee, 28, of Upper Darby, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals — torture, according to Delaware County court records.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby police department told The Mercury that an animal rights group alerted authorities Friday about the videos posted on YouTube, which purport to be about cooking the animals.

Police alleged in a criminal complaint that in one video posted live Friday involving a chicken, the woman “repeatedly commented on the number of viewers and likes, and solicited more, before she harmed the animal,” the newspaper reported.

Other videos dating back to August involved frogs, a rabbit and a pigeon, police said.

Detectives interviewed Monsee and confirmed that the kitchen in her apartment was identical to the kitchen in the most recent video, police said. Other videos were filmed at a former residence in Colwyn, they allege.

“It’s just barbaric. It’s inhumane that someone could do that,” Bernhardt told the newspaper, which reported that the channel had over 20,000 subscribers as of Monday.

Monsee, unable to post 10% of her $200,000 bail, was being held in Delaware County prison pending a Feb. 5 preliminary hearing, authorities said. Court documents don't list an attorney, and a listed number for Monsee couldn't be found Tuesday. The county public defender's office said Tuesday that no attorney had been assigned to the case.