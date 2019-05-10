Philadelphia train conductor shot at station

Authorities say a conductor on a commuter train has been shot at a Philadelphia station.

A spokesman for the area's mass transit agency says the train was stopped at a station in the Mount Airy neighborhood when a gunman opened fire around 3:30 p.m. Friday, hitting the 57-year-old conductor at least once in the back of the thigh.

The longtime SEPTA employee was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch says his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for two men who fled the scene. Busch says the conductor did not know his assailants. He says the train platform wasn't crowded at the time.