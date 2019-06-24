Phoenix man arrested in death of his malnourished daughter

A Phoenix man whose 21-year-old daughter died of malnutrition and dehydration last year has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for failing to care for her for months, police said Monday.

Richard Comer, 46, also is accused of vulnerable adult abuse, according to police.

They also are recommending animal abuse charges against Comer after two malnourished and dehydrated dogs were found in the trailer home he shared with his ailing daughter.

Police said Vanessa Comer was brought to a hospital in a severe state of malnutrition and dehydration on July 7 by her caretaker father.

According to authorities, the woman was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and was completely dependent on her dad for care, nutrition and transportation for her doctor visits.

But police said Richard Comer allegedly failed to provide any care for his daughter for as many as three months before he took her to a hospital after reportedly finding her unresponsive last July.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner recently ruled Vanessa Comer's death as a homicide and police arrested Richard Comer last Friday.

It was unclear Monday if he had a lawyer yet to speak on his behalf about the case.