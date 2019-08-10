PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes worshippers visiting Mecca during the Hajj pilgrimage; a shepherds championships competitor with his charges in Germany; and a carousel rider in Paris.

———

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 3-Aug. 9, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

———

Follow AP photographers on : http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on : http://twitter.com/AP—Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

———

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.