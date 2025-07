Photos of 'Good Trouble' protests across the US, from Chicago to Mar-a-Lago

ERIN HOOLEY Associated Press

By REBECCA BLACKWELL Associated Press , ERIN HOOLEY Associated Press , and JOHN RAOUX Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

A protester carries an umbrella as people rally in Daley Plaza as a part of nationwide Good Trouble Lives On activities Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The “ Good Trouble Lives On ” national day of action took place around the United States to protest President Donald Trump’s controversial policies such as mass deportations and Medicaid cuts.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.